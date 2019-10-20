Haryana vs Maharashtra: Here're the social and human development indicators

Compared to their Maharashtra counterparts, Haryana voters have lower life expectancy, grapple with higher unemployment, lower literacy, a lesser sex ratio and see more kids die before the age of one. This is despite the fact that Haryana actually has lesser poverty than Maharashtra.

Despite poverty reduction, some social groups have been left behind. Scheduled castes, in particular, display higher levels of poverty than other groups, said a 2017 World Bank note on social inclusion for Haryana. The average person in Haryana had a life expectancy of 63.4 years in the early ...