Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur wins Siraj seat, defeats Congress

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has retained his Seraj assembly seat in Mandi district, defeating nearest Congress rival Chet Ram by a significant margin of 31,788 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Jairam Thakur, Himachal CM
Photo: ANI (Twitter: @ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has retained his Seraj assembly seat in Mandi district, defeating nearest Congress rival Chet Ram by a significant margin of 31,788 votes.

Thakur has won the seat for the sixth time. A total of six candidates were in fray from the seat.

The BJP leader has managed to hold onto his seat even though the party lost power to the Congress in the state.

The Congress has won 40 seats in the 68-member assembly in the state. The BJP has won 23 and is leading in two.

An astute politician, Thakur loves to keep low profile.

During the election campaign, he sought votes in the name of development and works of the double-engine government.

He had said the BJP would get a clear majority and change the tradition or "Riwaz" of people voting governments out every five years in the state.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:10 IST

