If RJD wins, Kashmiri terrorists will take shelter in Bihar: Nityanand Rai

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai has said that if (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

Speaking at a public gathering here, Rai said, " whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen."

for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)