In past 10 years, SP and BJP govts gave anarchy, jungle raj to UP: Mayawati

chief on Saturday said in the past 10 years, under the SP and the BJP, there has been "anarchy" and "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh, and cautioned people not to fall prey to any of their allurements.

The previous government in the state was that of the Samajwadi Party, which was defeated by the in the 2017 assembly polls.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief also said that her rivals have an "anti-people character and face, and do double talk", and these have been again exposed before the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Assembly polls in the state will be held in seven phases beginning next month and results will be declared on March 10.

"They (BSP's rivals) are not talking about good days by removing problems of livelihood, unemployment and inflation, among others, but are seeking votes by talking about religion-caste discrimination and hate speech, which is not right at all," said in a tweet in Hindi



In a related tweet, she said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have spent a troubled 10 years, first SP and then government's jungle raj, anarchy, arrogance, caste and religious hatred. Therefore, it will be better if people do not fall for any of their tempting promises and delusion."



Mayawati, who was chief minister briefly in 1995 and again in 1997, then from 2002-2003 and from 2007-2012, has often claimed that there was rule of law during her government and she worked for the betterment of all sections of society.

