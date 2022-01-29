PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Feb 2: Sources

-
A day after the Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually on February 2 at about 11 AM, sources said.
Sources privy to the development told ANI that the Prime Minister will speak about the Union Budget 2022 during his address.
The preparations for the same are underway. It is being said that LED screens will be set up across several districts in the country for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address.
Sources say that the Prime Minister is expected to highlight that the Central government is working towards the welfare for all cutting across sections of society and the Union budget is a reflection of that commitment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1.
PM Modi's address comes at a time when five states are going to polls next month.
Uttar Pradesh is going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.
The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh election. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.
