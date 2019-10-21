JUST IN
Haryana Assembly elections: Nearly 25% voter turnout recorded till noon
Business Standard

In pictures: Leaders and celebs vote in Maharashtra, Haryana elections

Low to average voter turnout is being reported in assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP is seeking a second term in power and hopes for an easy victory.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 10
 

Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari show their inked fingers after voting in Nagpur for the Maharashtra elections
 

Polling began this morning in all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana with the BJP and its allies seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory, while the opposition is hoping to turn the tide by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.

 

 

2 / 10
 

 

 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting vote in Nagpur district of Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, where the 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and smaller parties is against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP, a total of 8.9 crore people, including 4.2 crore women, are eligible to vote.
However, in Haryana, the Assembly election will witness a multi-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). 

 

 

3 / 10
 

 

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan shows his finger in Mumbai after casting his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Bypolls are also be held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

 

 

4 / 10
 

 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal poses for photographers voting in Mumbai

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 seats and 96,661 polling booths are in place with 6.5 lakh staff for the voting exercise.

 

 

5 / 10
 

 

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir and his relatives after voting for the Maharashtra elections.

While in Maharashtra, BJP is contesting in alliance with Shiv Sena. Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party.


 

 

6 / 10
 

 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavi after casting their votes in Nagpur.


 

7 / 10
 

 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during Haryana Assembly elections, in Karnal district.

In the Haryana election, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP's Dushyant Chautala and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala are among the most prominent candidates.

 

 

8 / 10
 

 

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group and his Wife Nawaz Modi Singhania after casting vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai. 


The high-voltage electioneering by the BJP saw participation of a galaxy of leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as it continued to aggressively raise the nationalism plank by focusing on scrapping of Article 370 provisions on special status to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted the opposition on national security and corruption.

 

 

9 / 10
 

 


The opposition tried to corner the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states on the handling of the economy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment and highlighting issues like "failure" of demonetisation and GST rollout.

 

 

10 / 10
 

 

First voter Ajjaib Singh shows his finger after casting vote in Khurkara polling station in Ambala constituency

In Haryana, the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state, while the BJP led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target of winning 75 seats out of 90 in which 1,169 candidates of various political outfits are contesting.

 


First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 15:58 IST

