In pictures: Leaders and celebs vote in Maharashtra, Haryana elections

Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari show their inked fingers after voting in Nagpur for the Maharashtra elections



Polling began this morning in all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 constituencies in Haryana with the BJP and its allies seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory, while the opposition is hoping to turn the tide by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.