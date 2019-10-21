JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 » News

Assembly elections 2019 LIVE: Voting begins in Maharashtra, Haryana seats
Business Standard

PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Haryana to turn out in record numbers

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

As polling is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to cast vote and enrich the "festival of democracy".

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.

"Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

It is usual for him to use the social media to urge voters to cast their vote on election days.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed to voters to turnout in record numbers. "I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers," he said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to ensure a record turnout.
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU