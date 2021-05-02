Kerala election results 2021 LIVE updates: Counting begins at 8 am
Kerala election results 2021 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the 140-seat Kerala election 2021 will begin at 8 am today. In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking to break the state's four-decade-old trend of swinging between the communists and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.
As many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his Cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, "Metroman" E Sreedharan, former Union Minister KJ Alphons and BJP State president K Surendran, among others, were in fray in the election to the 140 seats.
The BJP, which had won one seat in 2016, is confident of garnering more seats this time.
The poll is significant for Kerala Congress (M) chief Jose K Mani who recently snapped decades-long ties with the UDF and joined hands with the Left front.
