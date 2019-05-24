Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bihar sees highest number of NOTA votes

JUST IN
According to the Election Commission's website, the NOTA vote share in the state stood at 2% of the total votes

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bihar saw 817,139 voters opting for the None of The Above (NOTA) option — the highest in the country — while exercising their franchise in the 17th Lok Sabha polls. According to the Election Commission's website, the NOTA vote share in the state stood at 2 per cent of the total votes polled that has 40 Lok Sabha seats.

