Elections highlights: BJP-TMC blame game, Priyanka's Varanasi rally, & more
Highlights of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign on Wednesday
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with the party candidate Ajay Rai and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Baghel waves at the supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi Wednesday | Photo: PTI
With voting in over 480 Lok Sabha constituencies having concluded, focus has shifted to the seats heading for polling in the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, on May 19. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ralles in West Bengal's Basirhat and Diamond Harbour. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Varanasi, a constituency represented by Modi.
The Congress show of strength in the temple town comes nearly three weeks after Modi held his own roadshow there, a day before filing his nomination papers.
The Congress has fielded Ajay Rai against Modi, after much speculation that Priyanka Gandhi, who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the party, may herself take on Modi.
On Tuesday, BJP and TMC supporters fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive roadshow by Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by police. Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.
Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.
Here are the highlights of all election related events today:
