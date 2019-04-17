Lok Sabha elections LIVE: Modi to address rally in Solapur, Rahul in Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Kerala's Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram today. He will reportedly speak at Bathery and Thiruvambady in the morning, Wandoor in the afternoon and Chalissery at 3 pm. He is contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala, along with his traditional bastion Amethi.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address an election rally in Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district.

The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls ended Tuesday as voting will be held on Thursday for 96 seats spread across 12 states and the union territory of Puducherry.

Out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, 38 will go to polls tomorrow as polling in Vellore constituency was canceled Wednesday over alleged use of cash for bribing voters. It is the first major election in the state without the stalwarts late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.



After Tamil Nadu, the biggest chunk of 14 seats going to polls tomorrow is Karnataka. Other seats include 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam, Bihar and Odisha each, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Manipura, Tripura and Puducherry.

The week leading to the second phase also saw the Election Commission barring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours, while Samajwadi Party's Rampur candidate Azam Khan and union minister Maneka Gandhi were barred for 48 hours.





