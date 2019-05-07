LIVE: PM Modi insulted a martyr, says Rahul on 'Rajiv Corrupt No 1' remark

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in Bihar today for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. He will address a public rally in Chaibasa and later hold a roadshow in Dhanbad. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ambala, Hisar and Rohtak. Priyanka will seek votes for party candidates Kumari Selja and Bhavya Bishnoi. Later in the evening, she will hold a roadshow in Rohtak in support of party candidate, three-time MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

This would be Priyanka Gandhi’s first visit to the state after her entry into active politics.

BJP President Amit Shah will address four public meetings in West Bengal and Bihar today. His first rally will be in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, follwed by a public meeting in Medinipur and Bishnupur in West Bengal. In the evening, Shah will campaign in Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing disrespect to his mentor LK Advani.

Addressing a public rally in Sadar under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat during campaigning for party candidate JP Agarwal, Gandhi said being a Congressmen, he has only "love for Modi" despite the Prime Minister having insulted his father Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandi said that Modi insulted everyone -- from youths to farmers. "Respect is part of our culture and Modi does not respect anyone but Modi himself."

The Congress President said Modi spoke about and insulted his father in a political rally.

"He is a PM, but insulted a martyr. I am a congressman, a Congress leader. The more you hate me, the more would I love you," he said.

At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi had targeted the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by calling him "bhrashtachari No.1" (Corrupt No.1).