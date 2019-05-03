Lok Sabha polls: BJP?s 3D hologram technology makes waves in Himachal

Taking the next step in holographic technology that made waves during Narendra Modi?s campaign in 2014, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) volunteers called ?Team NaMo Again? is using the 3D technology to draw huge crowds in the small towns of Himachal Pradesh.

The principle of this technology is similar to a device developed by Chinese students a couple of years ago, where there is a single-blade fan that generates moving 3D holographic images when switched on. ?We got the idea from multiplexes that often display 3D logos and images from brands. It was developed in-house by the ...