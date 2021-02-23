JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » West Bengal Election » News

Congress' Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal
Business Standard

Mamata visits Abhishek's residence ahead of CBI examination in coal case

The TMC supremo was at the Abhishek's house for around ten minutes

Topics
Mamata Banerjee | TMC | West Bengal Assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media at her office in Howrah
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media at her office in Howrah

West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the CBI examination of his wife in the coal theft case.

The TMC supremo was at the Abhishek's house for around ten minutes.

Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Abhishek, had responded to the CBI's summons in the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the central agency to send its team to her residence for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

The CBI had on Sunday asked her to join the probe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 23 2021. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU