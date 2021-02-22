TMC leader Abhishek's wife replies to CBI, asks them to visit her on Feb 23

-
After a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notice in connection to a coal scam case, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee on Monday replied to the agency, asking officials to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.
"Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence, as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e., 23 February 2021," wrote Rujira in a letter to the CBI.
"You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," she added.
Earlier on Sunday, CBI served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.
"At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.
Regarding this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the people of Bengal cannot be intimidated with jail.
In another crucial development, CBI has also issued summons to Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir in connection with the coal scam case.
