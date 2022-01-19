Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress for anti-party activities

-
Manipur MLA Kh Joykisan Singh was expelled from Congress on Tuesday for "anti-party activities".
The action was taken as per recommendations of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, an official order issued by MPCC general secretary (administration) Hareshwar Goswami said.
Kh Joykisan Singh ceases to be a primary member of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect, it said.
He was elected as an MLA from Thangmeiband constituency in the 2017 elections.
