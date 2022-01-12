Two men shot dead in poll-bound Manipur, CM says attack on BJP

-
ALSO READ
Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
Two teachers shot dead in Srinagar in latest attack on civilians
Will make effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of FTAs: Goyal
EC to provide postal ballot facility to 80+, Covid suspects in Manipur
-
Two men, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, were shot dead in Manipur's Imphal West district, leading to tension in the area, police said on Monday.
The incident happened around 9 pm on Sunday in Samurou in the Wangoi police station area, they said.
Abujam John (50) and Abujam Sashikanta (34) were near their home when the accused, who are yet to be identified, shot them, police said.
John died at the spot, while Sashikanta, the IRB personnel, succumbed to the wounds on the way to a hospital, they said.
John was an active BJP member and worked for agricultural minister O Lukhoi, party sources said.
Locals said that Sashikanta was also a BJP supporter and worked for the party in the area.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the families of the victims on Monday morning.
"It was an attack on BJP supporters and the government will not remain silent until the perpetrators are arrested," he said.
Police are investigating the killings, he added.
The killings led to tensions in the area with the state going to the polls next month.
Protesting the killings, irate locals blocked the arterial Mayai Lambi Road that passes through the town, connecting capital Imphal. However, the police swiftly removed the protesters and brought the situation under control.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU