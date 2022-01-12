After joining BJP, Manipur Congress MLA resigns from state assembly

A day after joining the BJP, MLA Chaltonlien Amo on Monday resigned as a member of the state assembly, an official said.

In a blow to the Congress, its vice-president Amo switched over to the ruling after elections to the state assembly were announced.

"Chaltonlien Amo has resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly," its secretary K Meghajit Singh said.

Since elections to the state assembly in 2017 when the won 28 seats in a house of 60, the grand old party has been beset with desertions that depleted its strength in the house.

Amo, who was elected from the Tipaimukh constituency, has been suspended from the after he joined the saffron party.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

