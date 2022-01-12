After joining BJP, Manipur Congress MLA resigns from state assembly

-
ALSO READ
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct
PM security breach: Manipur BJP workers burn effigy of senior Cong leaders
'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it...': Congress MLA in Karnataka Assembly
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
-
A day after joining the BJP, Manipur Congress MLA Chaltonlien Amo on Monday resigned as a member of the state assembly, an official said.
In a blow to the Congress, its Manipur vice-president Amo switched over to the ruling BJP after elections to the state assembly were announced.
"Chaltonlien Amo has resigned from the membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly," its secretary K Meghajit Singh said.
Since elections to the state assembly in 2017 when the Congress won 28 seats in a house of 60, the grand old party has been beset with desertions that depleted its strength in the house.
Amo, who was elected from the Tipaimukh constituency, has been suspended from the Congress after he joined the saffron party.
Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU