Mizoram candidate's assets: Some lose, others rake in the moolah

Of the 32 MLAs who are re-contesting the Mizoram assembly, 23 have registered an increase in assets and all are from the Congress. Lalrinliana Sailo, who recently jumped ship and joined the Mizo National Front (MNF), has reported a 797 per cent increase in income over a five-year period.

But there are candidates who are contesting the assembly election again and the income of many of them has come down. Correspondingly, compared to the assets reported in 2013, parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had two MLAs in the last assembly, have lost money over the last five ...