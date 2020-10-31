MP bypoll: BJP candidate Imarti Devi barred from campaigning for one day

-
The Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code.
Campaigning for 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.
"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with the ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.
