Nakul Nath set to make election debut from father Kamal Nath's citadel

It is almost official that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s elder son, Nakul Nath, will contest from his father’s citadel, Chhindwara, in the Lok Sabha elections. The official announcement is merely a formality. The senior Nath recently told a social gathering in Chhindwara: “I have served you for 40 years.

Now I want to hand over this responsibility to my elder son.” When Nath was making this announcement, Nakul was present on the dais. The people of Chhindwara were evidently unsurprised. They knew that someday Nakul would join politics. Nakul ...