NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
LJP quits NDA in Bihar; targets Nitish and bats for BJP-led govt in state
LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar: Report
Bihar polls: Nitish gives govt report card, attacks Tejashwi, Tej Pratap
Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish
Don't vote for JD(U), BJP-LJP will form next govt in Bihar: Chirag Paswan
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister, and asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family will work together for the state's progress.
In a tweet, Modi also assured the JD(U) leader of all possible support from the Centre for the state's welfare.
"Congratulations to Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar," he said.
Kumar was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time in two decades at a ceremony in Patna which was attended by senior leaders including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor