Over 14 lakh names of people in18-19 age group added in UP electoral roll

Over 14.66 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years will be exercising their franchise for the first time in this year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.
A total of 52,80,882 voters' names have been added during revision of electoral rolls. The figure comprises 23,92,258 men, 28,86,988 women and 1,636 transgenders, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Shukla said, while releasing the final electoral rolls here.
A total of 14,66,470 names were added in the age group of 18-19 which comprises 27.76 per cent of the total names added, he said.
At present, the total number of voters in the 18-19 age group in the electoral roll is 19,89,902 10,62,410 men, 9,26,945 women and 547 transgenders.
A total of 21,40,278 voters' names of different categories have been deleted during this revision. Out of these, 10,00,050 names were deleted under the deceased category, 3,32,905 under the shifted category and 7,94,029 under the repeated category, the official said.
Similarly, action was taken to amend 2,37,941 entries in various categories of errors existing in the voter list, he added.
The total number of voters in the state has increased to 15,02,84,005. There are 10,64,266 'Divyang' voters and 24,03,296 above the age of 80.
The final published voter list will be displayed at all polling places for a week. In addition, the list will also be available on the website of the chief electoral officer or the district election officer. Voters can also call the toll free number 1950 for enquiries, the official said.
Every effort has been made to ensure that no eligible voter is left out. However, if any voter is left out due to any reason, they can submit their names through online or offline medium, he added.
