Akhilesh Yadav's govt withdrew cases against terrorists: BJP chief Nadda

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
History shows party that gets OBC support forms govt in UP: Anupriya Patel
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President JP Nadda on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by saying that Yadav's government withdrew cases against terrorists and now people have to decide whether they want a government which protects terrorist.
"Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against 15 terrorists, but the court didn't allow it. Four of them were sentenced to death and others were given life imprisonment. This is Akhilesh Yadav's real face,": said Nadda.
"Do you (people) want a government that protects terrorists?" he added.
Nadda made the following comments while addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.
Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU