7 SP workers arrested for vandalising vehicle during PM Modi's Kanpur visit

-
ALSO READ
All political parties want UP polls be held as per schedule: CEC
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls
-
Uttar Pradesh Police is preparing to invoke the Gangster Act against Samajwadi Party workers who were arrested for allegedly vandalising a car and "trying to disrupt the electoral process" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur in December last year, according to a senior police official.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Kanpur Police Commissioner, Asim Arun said, "Seven people have been arrested so far. Very strict action is being taken as this was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation of the city. Nobody will be given any chance to disrupt the electoral process or the normal law and order situation in the state. They have been arrested and we are taking action under the Gangster Act. If there is a need in the future, National Security Act will also be slapped against them."
"There was a big rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 28, 2021. Nearly eight people tried to disrupt the programme. They shot a video in which they showed themselves vandalising a vehicle belonging to the BJP. The police took action in the matter," the Commissioner added.
Earlier, Police had said the persons tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party suspended the five members for their alleged involvement in the incident.
"On the orders of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party has expelled the five named from its membership for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur incident on December 28," reads a statement by the SP.
Prime Minister Modi was on a visit to Kanpur to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participate in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in December 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU