JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Demonetisation, GST & more; Arun Jaitley's contribution to Indian politics
Business Standard

Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to social activist Anna Hazare urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal

Topics
Delhi | Aam Aadmi Party | Anna Hazare

ANI  |  General News 

Anna Hazare
Anna Hazare

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote a letter to social activist Anna Hazare urging him to join his party's "mass movement" against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the letter, the BJP leader alleged that AAP has demolished all parameters of "political purity" and further accused it of "planning" the northeast Delhi violence in February, which had left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

"The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to the government in the name of clean and fair politics, has demolished all the parameters of political purity. The people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP," the letter stated.

"Aam Aadmi Party is the new name of social, political and economic corruption and we are constantly fighting against them. Therefore, we request Anna Hazare to come to Delhi and raise voice against corruption and support us in the movement. The voice of Anna Hazare will have to be raised again for the relief of the youth and for people of Delhi who feel betrayed by the Kejriwal government," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 10:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU