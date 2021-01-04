AAP to hold 2,500 'Mohalla Meetings' across Delhi from January 7-15

-
ALSO READ
Handover Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals to Delhi govt: AAP to NDMC
Aam Aadmi Party will restructure Delhi unit, minister Gopal Rai says
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
Kejriwal, Amarinder engage in Twitter spat over farms bills issue
Delhi BJP chief urges Anna Hazare to join party's movement against AAP govt
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas across the national capital from January 7 to 15 to inform people about alleged corruptions in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leader Durgesh Pathak said on Monday.
At a press conference, he said through these meetings, the AAP will appraise the people of Delhi about the "scams of the BJP in the municipal corporations during the last 15 years."
"The Aam Aadmi Party has identified around 600 speakers to address these Mohalla Sabhas," Pathak said.
He said the party will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabha across Delhi from January 7-15 to take the issues of the corruption of the BJP ruled municipal corporations to every citizen.
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, councillors, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, sangathan mantris and ward in-charges will communicate with the people in the Mohalla Sabhas, Pathak added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU