PM Modi asks people to vote in record numbers in Assam, West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
No development in 10 yrs, Mamata took Bengal back to 19th century: Rajnath
Congress to finalise candidates today for WB, Assam Assembly polls
Day not far when country will be named after Narendra Modi: Mamata
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to cast votes in record numbers as polling began in the morning for the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.
"The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote.
"Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he tweeted.
The BJP hopes to retain power in Assam and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Assam and Bengal will have three-phase and eight-phase elections, respectively. The counting of votes will be on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU