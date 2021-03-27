WB polls: Vehicle catches fire under mysterious circumstances in Purulia

-
A vehicle caught fire under mysterious circumstances as it was returning after delivering food to polling workers in Purulia on Friday night ahead of the first phase of polling, here in West Bengal.
The driver has been taken for questioning by the police and further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of elections started at 7 am across 30 seats in the state. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women.
Elections to the 294-member assembly are taking place in eight phases. The final round of voting will be taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
