WB Assembly polls: Three injured in blast at TMC office in Bankura

-
ALSO READ
WB Assembly polls: TMC cancels manifesto's release scheduled for today
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
WB polls: No question of competition, says Suvendu before filing nomination
Suvendu seeks rejection of Mamata's nomination for 'suppressing' info
-
At least three Trinamool Congress workers sustained injuries in a blast that took place at their party office in the Uttar Bar area of Bankura district.
After the blast, local residents rushed to the spot and rescued a party worker. He was sent to the Bishnupur district hospital. The police also arrived at the spot to investigate the matter.
Locals alleged that some people were seen making explosives inside the party office before the blast occurred.
The incident comes ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU