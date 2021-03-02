PM Modi to address twenty rallies in West Bengal, six in Assam

-
Ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and six rallies in Assam, responding to the huge demand of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of these two states.
According to sources, the rallies are planned in such a way that all the 23 districts of West Bengal and 33 districts of Assam will be covered in these rallies.
"The demands of PM's rally is huge in all poll-bound states but BJP is focusing more on West Bengal and Assam," a source told ANI on Tuesday.
The BJP is also gearing up to reach up to the expectations of local BJP unit to meet the demand of rallies.
BJP functionaries including Kailash Vijayvargiya, national General Secretary, Mukul Roy national Vice-President, Sanjay Singh, General Secretary and Swapan Dasgupta, MP, Rajya Sabha are looking into the preparations at Brigade Parade Ground, where PM Modi will address public meeting on March 7 at Brigade ground, Kolkata. This will be PM Modi's first rally in West Bengal post the announcement of election dates by Election Commission of India (ECI).
The core committe of BJP's West Bengal unit will hold a meeting here at party headquarter on Wednesday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. They will discuss election strategy and will also discuss expected candidates for the upcoming polls of West Bengal.
West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
In Assam, the Assembly elections shall be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
