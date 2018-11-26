JUST IN
PM Modi to campaign in Telangana on Tuesday, address two election rallies

Modi will also address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad next Monday, BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman said recently

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public meetings in Telangana on Tuesday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) campaign for the Assembly election.

According to the party's state unit, Modi would address a meeting in Nizamabad at noon, followed by a rally in Mahabubnagar at 2.30 pm.

Modi will also address a rally at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad next Monday, BJP Telangana unit chief K Laxman said recently.

Party chief Amit Shah had on Sunday undertook a whirlwind tour of Telangana and addressed four public meetings.

He will again address meetings on Wednesday and Sunday, the party said.
