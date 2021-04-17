Polling begins for three assembly seats in Rajasthan amid tight security

-
-
The polling in three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements.
The polling will decide the fate of 27 candidates in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) constituencies where a total of 7,43,802 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 1,145 polling booths.
The polling will continue till 6 pm today. Counting will be held on May 2.
"The polling began in the morning. All the measures as per the COVID-19 related guidelines are being followed in the polling," a spokesperson said.
The bypolls are being held after the demise of sitting MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand).
While Meghwal and Trivedi were Congress legislators, Maheshwari was a BJP MLA and both the parties have given tickets to their family members.
