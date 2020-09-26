Polling for 8 Bihar Legislative Council seats on October 22, says ECI

The Election Commission on Friday



announced that the biennial for eight legislative council seats in Bihar will be held on October 22.

The Commission earlier announced the much awaited poll schedule for holding Bihar assembly polls.

The eight council seats comprise four each from graduates constituencies and teachers constituencies.

The term of the eight members had ended on May 6, an EC release said.T



Polling will be held for graduates constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and for teachers constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

Considering the unforeseen public health emergency due to COVID-19 and the guidelines and orders issued by the authorities concerned, the EC had postponed the election on April 3 and had said the polls for the eight seats will be held at a later date after reviewing the situation.

The date for the election has been fixed after considering the inputs received from the chief electoral officer of Bihar, the release said.

As per the schedule, the filing of nominations will start with the issuing of notification on September 28 and the last date for doing so will be October 5. Scrutiny will be held the next day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be October 8.

The polling for the eight seats will be held on October 22 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m and the counting will be taken up on November 12. The entire election process will be completed by November 14, the release said.

The broad guidelines will be followed during the entire election processes, it said adding that it mandates every person to wear face masks during every poll related activity. Thermal scanning of all persons will be ensured and sanitiser will be made available at all locations.

Social distancing will be maintained as per the COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and the ministry of home affairs at all locations.

