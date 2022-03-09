Punjab poll verdict tomorrow, sweet shops flooded with orders for ladoos

-
Sweet shops in Punjab are bracing for the Punjab poll outcome, readying tonnes of laddoos and other sweets to cater to the demands of the political parties who are making preparations for celebrations for tomorrow.
A large number of candidates of various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos.
A sweet shop in Ludhiana prepared 'Jeet ke laddoos' (ladoos of victory), weighing about five kilograms each approximately.
Narinder Singh, president of Punjab's Halwai Association, said, "This year, we have received orders of laddus in bulk to mark the victory of political parties in the recently held Assembly polls. We have deployed our trained staff members to prepare these special laddoos with care."
Narinder's staff was busy making laddoos and packing them in decorative trays.
Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow.
