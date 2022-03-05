Punjab CM seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple days before poll results

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab polls: High-profile political battle of Sidhu, Majithia in Amritsar
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Amid Covid surge, Punjab Health Minister suggests ban on political rallies
Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday visited the historical Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings days before the announcement of Punjab poll results.
While speaking to ANI, Channi said, "I feel blessed after seeking the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya." He refrained from speaking anything about the elections in the temple premises.
The polling for the Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20.
The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU