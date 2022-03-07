Punjab: Yogendra Yadav congratulates Kejriwal after exit polls prediction

-
After most of the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and hoped that his party would live up to the "huge expectations" of the people of the state.
Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and for the AAP in Punjab, with some giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
"The only firm conclusion that we can draw from exit polls so far is about Punjab. Clearly it's an AAP wave with a thumping majority. Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal," Yadav, a former AAP leader and a noted psephologist, said in a tweet.
"Really hope they live up to the huge expectations of the people of Punjab," he added.
Yadav, who was once considered to be a close associate of AAP national convenor Kejriwal, had served as a member of the party's executive committee and political affairs committee, before he was expelled from the party in 2015.
Most of the exit polls were unanimous in predicting a big win for the AAP in Punjab, with India Today-Axis projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
Some exit polls forecast a hung Assembly in Punjab, which is ruled by the Congress, while giving a clear edge to the AAP.
News 24-Today's Chankaya predicted a wave in the AAP's favour in Punjab, giving it 100 seats.
TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat, however, predicted 56-61 seats for the Kejriwal-led party in Punjab, making it the frontrunner to form the government in the state.
The Congress was mostly predicted to be securing the second spot in Punjab.
