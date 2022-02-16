Punjab Polls: Rahul slams Kejriwal for staying at house of ex-militant

Former Congress chief yesterday slammed national convenor for allegedly staying at night at the house of an ex-militant. Gandhi said that a Congress leader will never stay at an ex-militant's house.

Referring to media reports claiming that Kejriwal spent a night at ex- militant's house in Moga during his visit to Punjab, Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Barnala said, "I want you to remember that no matter what happens, you will not find a Congress leader at a terrorist's house, but the biggest leader of 'Jhaadu' can be found at the terrorist's house."

Gandhi further said that Punjab needs a stable government.

Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

