Punjab: Priyanka rides tractor; calls BJP & AAP 'two sides of same coin'

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka is 'Twitter Vadra', achievement if Cong retains its seats: Maurya
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Priyanka Gandhi releases Congress' 1st list of 125 candidates for UP polls
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday campaigned for party candidates in Punjab and said like the BJP earlier propagated Gujarat model', AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was publicising his Delhi model', which she said was also a failure.
Riding a tractor with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Rupnagar district as part of her Jansampark Abhiyan', Gandhi, who later addressed a gathering, also dubbed the BJP and AAP "two sides of the same coin".
She added that both AAP and BJP are promising a new brand of politics to befool the public.
Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "emerged" from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she said it has an ideology similar to that of the BJP.
The Congress leader also accused the AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab, of doing nothing in Delhi and said its government has been a "failure".
People must be wary of the Delhi model of governance being touted by the AAP as even the BJP came to power at the Centre showcasing its Gujarat model in 2014, but the reality is now before everyone, she said.
People have seen the reality of the Gujarat model and now AAP is showcasing the Delhi model, she said.
" In Delhi, there is nothing in the name of improvement in health and educational institutions or employment. Understand these things," she told the audience.
In an apparent dig at Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress general secretary said, "Make them understand that one does not become a Sardar by wearing a 'banwati pagri' (turban) on stage (during campaigning).
"Make them understand who the real Sardars are... make them understand that Punjab is Punjabis," she said.
"Form your own government here. AAP will not give you any new politics nor Narendra Modi. Over here, new politics is here," she said, pointing to Channi.
Hailing the Congress-led government in the state, Gandhi said Channi took many courageous decisions during his short stint of 111 days "for the people of Punjab".
"Those who come from outside and talk to you about Punjabiyat, teach them what Punjabiyat means," she said.
Seeking to strike a chord with the locals, Gandhi also mentioned that she was married into a Punjabi family.
Punjab goes to polls on February 20.
One of them talks of Gujarat model, the other talks of Delhi model. But you saw Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under Delhi model, no new jobs: Priyanka GV pic.twitter.com/9tGbz0AQ7Y— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU