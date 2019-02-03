2019 elections: Rahul Gandhi to address Jan Akanksha Rally in Patna today

Rahul Gandhi will address the ' Rally' in on Sunday, the first public meeting organised by the party at Patna's after almost three decades. Earlier in 1989, Rahul's father and former prime minister had addressed the rally in at the same venue.

However, Congress' performance in the state has not been well and it has been confined to a small partnership in the alliances from time to time.

Earlier, Congress leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra had said that the party has invited top opposition leaders from across the country to attend the rally.

"It will be a huge rally as the party is holding it after 28 years without any alliance. All party workers, MPs or MLAs have geared up to make this rally a big success. People of have the right to know what the Central and government has done so far for poor and common people," Mishra added.

While the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, led by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), has already announced its seat-sharing formula, the Opposition is yet to arrive at a consensus.

BJP, JDU, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have already announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the BJP and JDU contesting 17 seats each, leaving six seats for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.