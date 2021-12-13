Rahul Gandhi to take part in padyatra in former constituency of Amethi

Congress leader will participate in a 'padyatra' in his former parliamentary constituency of Amethi on December 18 as part of the party's ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'.

Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in from 2004 to 2019. He is currently the MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

AICC General Secretary in-charge for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also join the padyatra on the same day.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress had launched the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the "gross mismanagement" of the economy by the Narendra Modi government and make the people aware of the Centre's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back-breaking inflation.

Ordinary people supporting the campaign have also been registering themselves for the ongoing membership drive in Congress launched on November 1, 2021 through missed call and other processes, he said.

The party has also tried to ensure a discussion on the issue of inflation in the ongoing winter session of Parliament that began on November 29.

"After the callous and undemocratic denial of permission for holding a rally in Delhi, the party had yesterday organised a mega 'Mehngai Hatao Rally' in Jaipur, Rajasthan where compared prices of essential commodities like gas cylinder, pulses, ghee, flour and sugar from 2014 and showed how they now have mostly doubled and tripled," Venugopal said.

Gandhi had asked the crowd, 'Achhe din aa gaye? (Have good days come?) and in good measure reiterated that 'Achhe din aa gaye - Hum do, Humare do ke!' (Good days have come for two of us and two others close to us), he said in a statement.

Taking a dig at the Modi-led BJP government, Gandhi said everything is being given away to a chosen few businessmen.

Gandhi will also be attending a public rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on December 16 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas' marking the 1971 victory against Pakistan and commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Liberation War, the Congress leader said.

