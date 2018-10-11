JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Telangana Assembly Election 2018 » News

SC to pronounce verdict on random verification of VVPAT in MP, Raj today
Business Standard

Samajwadi Party's Telangana unit gets Akhilesh's nod to contest state polls

'The party will contest elections in other states as well in the future to expand its base'

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party will contest the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, a party spokesperson said Thursday.

The chief of the party's Telangana unit, S Simhadri, met SP president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday and urged him to contest elections in the state, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.

Simhadri also submitted a list of probable candidates to Yadav, who after considering the party's organisational details gave his nod for contesting the elections, Chaudhary said.

The party will contest elections in other states as well in the future to expand its base, Chaudhary added.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements