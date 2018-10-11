Samajwadi Party's Telangana unit gets Akhilesh's nod to contest state polls

-
The Samajwadi Party will contest the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, a party spokesperson said Thursday.
The chief of the party's Telangana unit, S Simhadri, met SP president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday and urged him to contest elections in the state, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said.
Simhadri also submitted a list of probable candidates to Yadav, who after considering the party's organisational details gave his nod for contesting the elections, Chaudhary said.
The party will contest elections in other states as well in the future to expand its base, Chaudhary added.
