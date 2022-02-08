SC refuses interim bail to Azam Khan for campaigning in UP election

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the plea by Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan seeking interim bail and asked him to move the Allahabad High Court, where his bail plea is pending.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khan, submitted before a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that his client's bail plea was not taken up for 3-4 months, despite repeated requests for hearing on the matter. Sibal added that over 80 cases have been filed against Khan and barring a few, he has already been granted bail in many cases. He contended that in a few cases his client was denied bail and it appears that the state government does not want him to participate in the campaigning in the upcoming polls in the state.
The bench, also comprising Justice B.R. Gavai, told Sibal not to bring politics into the court. Sibal replied that politics is already before the court in the matter.
The top court asked the high court to take up the plea and decide on it expeditiously.
Citing the writ petitions filed for grant of interim bail, the bench said: "We can't entertain it..."
Sibal pressed those cases filed in connection with the events, happened long back and the high court is simply adjourning the matter.
The top court also asked the high court to take into account the concerns raised by the petitioner. Khan had moved the Supreme Court, seeking an interim bail to campaign in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
