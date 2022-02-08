Battle for UP: Campaigning to end today in 58 Assembly seats

-
The campaigning for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will come to halt at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Only door to door canvassing would be permitted.
A total of 58 Assembly constituencies in 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.
Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh said no big programmes would be allowed. A separate control room has been set up in each of the nine Assembly constituencies.
District officials said liquor shops will remain shut till the polling day on February 10.
A total of 129 companies of para military forces have been deployed. Traffic restrictions have come into force.
Nine assembly constituencies in the Agra district, with sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, go to the polls on February 10. The polling duty staff will move out on Wednesday for the 3,911 booths. For the nine constituencies, there are 34.61 lakh voters and 107 candidates.
While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with his ally Jayant Choudhary, RLD president, have been campaigning hard in rural segments, and their strong pockets, the BJP all the stalwarts from Amit Shah, Hema Malini to Raj Nath Singh, J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his two deputies Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma to campaign.
Due to Covid-19 protocol and a set of restrictions, campaigning has been hampered. The continuing cold wave conditions too added to the challenges for the candidates.
