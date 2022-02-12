Shows BJP is losing in Uttarakhand: Sibal slams Dhami over UCC promise

-
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over his remarks that the BJP will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code if re-elected, saying this shows the BJP is losing the polls in the hill state and he needs some legal advice.
Sibal asked Dhami not to "embarrass" his party and himself by making such announcements.
In a video statement, Dhami said the BJP, if re-elected to power in Uttarakhand, will constitute a committee to prepare a draft Uniform Civil Code soon after its new government is sworn in.
The panel will comprise legal experts, retired people, intellectuals and other stakeholders, the chief minister announced on the last day of campaigning for the 70 assembly seats in the state going to polls on February 14.
Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Pushkar S Dhami, Please don't embarrass your party and yourself when you make announcements about implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP comes to power."
"This shows your party is losing in Uttarakhand and that You need some legal advice," the former Union minister said.
