On last day of campaigning, Modi, Shah, Yogi to woo voters of U'khand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will seek votes for BJP candidates in the hill state on Saturday, the last day of campaigning for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls.
Modi will address a Sankalp Sabha in Rudrapur and woo electorate to vote for the party. On Friday, he had addressed a rally in Almora.
After electioneering for party candidates in Dhanaulti, Sahaspur and Raipur, Shah will hold door-to-door campaigning at 'Har ki Pauri' in Haridwar.
Singh will hold public meeting at Sult, Yamkeshwar and Ramnagar.
Adityanath will address people at Tehri and Kotdwar and appeal to electorate to vote for the BJP.
The saffron party is making all out efforts to retain power in the hill state.
The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is slated to go for polls on February 14.
