Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK releases list of 171 candidates

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released a list of 171 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
AIADMK has allotted 20 seats to alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). BJP will contest from Thiruvannamalai, Nagarkovil, Kulachal, Vilavankodu, Ramanathapuram, Modakurichi, Harbour, Thousand Lights, Thirukovilur, Thittakudi, Coimbatore South, Virudhunagar, Aravakurichi, Tiruvaiyaru, Ooty, Thirunelveli, Thali, Karaikudi, Tharapuram (reserved), and Madurai North.
PMK has been allotted Senji, Mailam, Jayakondam, Tiruporur, Vandavasi (reserved), Neyveli, Tirupatur (Tirupattur), Arcot, Gummidipoondi, Mayiladuthurai, Penagaram, Dharmapuri, Virudhachalam, Kanchipuram, Keezhpennathur, Mettur, Salem West, Sholingur, Shankarapuram, Chepauk-Triplicane, Poonamallee (reserved), Keezhvelur (reserved), Attur (Dindugal) constituencies.
There are 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly. AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.
