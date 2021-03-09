Kamal Haasan's alliance set to begin poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

-
With the seat sharing among the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by actor turned politician Kamal Haasan, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) having been successfully finalised, the front will now be actively commencing campaigning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6.
The MNM has allocated 40 seats each to the IJK and AISMK and the party will contest in 154 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
With the seat sharing finalised on Monday, the party leaders have started commencing election campaigns across the state in all the constituencies.
T.R. Paarivendhar, MP from Perambalur constituency and Chairman of IJK told IANS said, "Yes, we have finalised the seat sharing with the MNM and are contesting in 40 Assembly seats of Tamil Nadu. Our alliance is a formidable one and we will try and capture power in the state."
MNM leader Kamal Haasan has already accused both the AIADMK and DMK of having copied and plagiarised from his vision document especially the 1,000 rupee monthly amount for homemakers which he had promised.
R. Velmurugan, a senior leader of the MNM told IANS, "The first round we have won. Both the DMK and AIADMK have profusely copied from the vision document that we had presented in February 2020. This means that we know the pulse of the people and formulate plans and programmes according to the needs of the people. We will now be explaining on this across Tamil Nadu and create awareness among the people on what all we can do and how our opponents are copying even from our vision document."
With the MNM being a new entity and IJK having won the Lok Sabha seat on the symbol of rising son, and Sharath Kumar's party yet to prove its credentials, even after tall claims by the MNM and IJK leaders, it has to be seen as to how much votes the front will garner in the April 6 elections.--IANS
