DMK concludes seat-sharing with seven allies for Tamil Nadu polls

In total, 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

DMK president M K Stalin in Kanchipuram
The DMK on Tuesday inked a pact

with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, a western Tamil Nadu- based outfit which would contest in three Assembly segments on the Dravidian party's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

By finalising the electoral deal, DMK has concluded seat sharing with allies including the Congress, stealing a march on arch rival, the ruling AIADMK which is expected to announce a poll deal for smaller allies. In total, 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK.

Of these 60 segments, Vaiko-led MDMK and four smaller parties would contest on the Rising Sun symbol which works out to a total of 12 segments and in effect these dozen seats would also be regarded officially as DMK's constituencies.

As a result, DMK would be in the fray in 186 out of the total 234 Assembly seats.

The AIADMK's ally DMDK walked out of the alliance on Tuesday and the ruling party has given 23 and 20 seats respectively to allies, the PMK and BJP.

The Congress has been allotted 25 seats and six each for CPI, CPI (M) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and MDMK.

The Indian Union Muslim Leage and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi have been allotted three and two constituencies respectively.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and it is leaving no stone unturned to storm back to power. Tamil Nadu will have a single phase poll on April 6.

In addition to KMDK, other smaller parties, the Aadhi Tamizhar Peravai, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi and Makkal Viduthalai Katchi have got one seat each from DMK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 09 2021. 21:50 IST

