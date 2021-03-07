Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 12,110 crore farm loan waiver
'Lotus' will not bloom in Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Kanimozhi
Ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, Sasikala signals truce with AIADMK
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami declares 'Thai Poosam' a public holiday
-
Ten smaller outfits, including the former Member of Parliament, A C Shanmugam-led Puthiya Needhi Katchi, on Sunday extended their support to the AIADMK for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the ruling party said.
Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi's N R Dhanapalan, Akila Indiya Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam founder leader N Sethuraman, Pasumpon Desiya Kazhagam leader N Jothi Muthuramalinga Thevar, were among those who promised support to the AIADMK.
The leaders of the parties called on the ruling party's top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami at the party headquarters here and extended their support.
Bharatiya Forward Block's Muruganji, Indiya Uzhavar Uzhaipalar party leader Vettavalam K Manigandan, Tamil Maanila Muslim League president S Sheikh Dawood, Inidya Desiya Kudiyarasu Katchi's founder chief C Ambedkar Priyan, Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam's KK Selvakumar and Tamil Telugu Desiya Katchi's EVS Ramkumar Naidu were the others who pledged the backing of their respective outfits to the AIADMK.
Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, a party release said, thanked the leaders for their support.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU